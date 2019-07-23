Peterborough United’s application and attitude was spot on, but a much tougher test now awaits

Peterborough United are reaping the rewards of completing their recruitment early in the summer.

That was assistant manager Gavin Strachan’s opinion after tonight’s comfortable 3-0 friendly win at Bedford Town (July 23) with 19 year-old Serhat Tasdemir (2) and Matty Stevens on the scoresheet in the first-half.

Serhat Tasdemir in action for Posh at Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have a much sterner test tomorrow when travelling to Championship side Reading (July 24, 4pm kick off), but Strachan insists all the summer games have value.

“It’s all about application and attitude when we come to places like Bedford,” Strachan said. “We are playing against teams who are highly motivated and who want to upset the applecart, but they didn’t get the chance tonight.

“It’s important that every player in the squad knows what we want in and out of possession and we are seeing that. It’s one of the benefits of recruiting new players early in the summer. The new lads have picked things up very quickly.

“We had a great attitude tonight from the first whistle. We worked hard, we showed the patterns of play we’ve been working on and we were clinical in the first-half at least. We’d have liked a few more goals, but it was a very useful exercise.

“Serhat was very good again. He is mature beyond his years. His hold-up play was good as was his finishing.

“it’s a different game tomorrow when we won’t see as much of the ball, but we needed to balance pre-season with a tougher fixture and that’s what we’ve got with Reading.

“They will take the game seriously I’m sure so it will be interesting to see how we get on.”

Those that didn’t play tonight will be involved at the Madejski Stadium including Marcus Maddison who will be making his first appearance of the summer.