Peterborough United riding high compared to last season, but current form is an issue

Peterborough United picked up 35 points from the first half (23 matches) of their League One fixtures last season. This season they have reached that tally after just 19 games.

That puts into some perspective the howls of criticism from some Posh fans who appear to believe manager Steve Evans is taking the club backwards.

Of more concern is the club’s current form. Posh are 14th in the League One form table based on the last six results with eight points.

In-form Luton, who overtook Posh on goal difference by winning 3-1 at Gillingham yesterday (November 24), top that table with 16 points. Two of the teams Posh have failed to beat in their last three matches, Wycombe (third) and Coventry (fifth) are riding high in the current form table.

Luton are quite rightly receiving high praise for the standard of their football in recent weeks, but their overall record is identical to Posh (10 wins, five draws, four defeats) and both teams have scored 35 goals, the most in the division alongside Sunderland. Luton have conceded three fewer goals than Posh.

Clearly Posh must improve their home record. Twelve points from nine League One matches is only the 15th best record in League One. Only four teams have won fewer home matches than Posh (3 wins).

Posh have already won more away matches than they managed in the whole of last season, seven in 10 games compared to five in 23 matches last season.