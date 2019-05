Have your say

Peterborough United will travel to League Two sides Stevenage and Grimsby for pre-season friendlies in July.

The Stevenage game is set for Tuesday, July 16 with the trip to the Mariners scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

Posh now have six confirmed pre-season friendlies: (all away): Wednesday, July 10 v Stamford AFC, Saturday July 13 v Kettering, Tuesday, July 16 v Stevenage, Saturday, July 20 v Barnet, Saturday, July 27 v Grimsby, Monday, July 29 v Deeping Rangers.