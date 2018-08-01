Peterborough United reveal their 2018-19 squad numbers

Have your say

Peterborough United have issued 23 squad numbers for the 2018-19 season.

Transfer-listed midfielder Jermaine Anderson has been included as has Marcus Maddison who has barely featured in pre-season as he seeks a move away from the ABAX Stadium.

The number 14 shirt worn with distinction by Jack Marriott last season now belongs to new midfielder Callum Cooke.

1 Aaron Chapman, 2 Jason Naismith, 3 Colin Daniel, 4 Alex Woodyard, 5 Ryan Tafazolli, 6 vacant, 7 Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, 8 Mark O’Hara, 9 Matt Godden, 10 Siriki Dembele, 11 Louis Reed, 12 Posh fans, 13 vacant, 14 Callum Cooke, 15 Joe Ward, 16 Rhys Bennett, 17 vacant, 18 Adam King, 19 George Cooper, 20 Josh Yorwerth, 21 Marcus Maddison 22 vacant, 23 Tyler Denton, 24 Lewis Freestone, 25 Conor O’Malley, 26 Matt Stevens, 27 vacant, 28 Jermaine Anderson, 35 Jason Cummings.