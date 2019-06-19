Peterborough United reveal the backroom boys for the 2019-20 season

Have your say

Peterborough United first-team boss Darren Ferguson has put the finishing touches to his backroom staff for the 2019-20 season.

Craig Smith has joined Posh from Watford as the club’s new fitness and conditioning coach. Smith replaces Lee Taylor who left London Road at the end of last season.

And Gary Wakefield has joined Posh from Burnley’s Academy to become head of medicine.

Wakefield will act as first-team physio on match days, a role undertaken by John Chatfield and Ross Hollinsworth last season.

Posh first-team staff 2019-20 season: Manager – Darren Ferguson, assistant manager – Gavin Strachan, coach – Aaron Mclean, first team & Academy goalkeeper coach – Mark Tyler; performance analyst, – Sean O’Callaghan; head of medicine – Gary Wakefield, sports therapist – Matt Rogers, fitness and conditioning coach - Craig Smith, kit manager – Christian Sansom.