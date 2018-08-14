Peterborough United rest both strikers as they make three changes for cup tie, Washington starts for QPR

Have your say

Peterborough United have left in-form strikers Matt Godden and Jason Cummings for their Carabao Cup first round tie at Championship side QPR tonight (August 14).

Jason Cummings and Matt Godden are both on the substitutes’ bench leaving new signing Ivan Toney to make his full debut for the club. Attacking midfielder Callum Cooke also starts in what could be a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Left-back Colin Daniel has been left out the squad altogether enabling on-loan Leeds defender Tyler Denton to make his Posh debut,

Young winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts is on the bench.

Posh will be looking to cause an upset against a side managed by former England coach Steve McClaren and featuring ex-Posh striker Conor Washington. Washington starts in one of six changes made to QPR’s last starting line-up.

There is no extra time tonight. The tie will go straight to penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Callum Cooke, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Josh Yorwerth, George Cooper, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings, Louis Reed.

QPR: Joe Lumley, Osman Kakay, Toni Leistner, Alex Baptiste, Jake Bidwell, Jordan Cummins, Josh Scowen, Luke Freeman, Pawel Wszolek, Conor Washington, Bright Osayi-Samuel. Substitutes: Matt Ingram, Grant Hall, Ebere Eze, Ryan Manning, Matt Smith, Paul Smyth, Idrissa Sylla.

Referee: Gavin Ward.

Alan Swann is at Loftus Road for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

