Peterborough United respond to season ticket errors

Peterborough United have reassured supporters entry into home matches will not be affected by a printing error on some season tickets (cards) for the forthcoming League One campaign.

Some of the POSHpay cards despatched to supporters this week were printed without seat details. The club has blamed the printing company for the error.

The company involved will now be writing to those fans affected and this letter will be required along with the card for proof of the seat purchased. New cards will be sent out with the correct details, but the current card wil be required until then to access the Weston Homes Stadium for home League One matches.

A club spokesman said: “We echo fans’ frustrations and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. The club continue to work hard to resolve this issue with the parties involved.

“The club would like to reiterate that you only need to activate your POSHPay card if you wish to benefit from the features of POSHPay. If you wish to use your card solely as an access/loyalty card, then you do not need to activate it.”

Under 12s and under 18s season tickets are being dispatched separately and should not be impacted by the printing error.

One affected fan told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It’s a terrible error which caused a lot of confusion and it took the club too long to make a statement.”

Posh are hopinh to sell 4500 season tickets for the 2019/20 season.