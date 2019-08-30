Peterborough United respect Sunderland, but they don’t fear them

Peterborough United will show respect, but no fear when taking on League One title favourites Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (August 31, 3pm).

Sunderland have won their last five competitive fixtures including a Carabao Cup win at Premier League Burnley on Wednesday despite making numerous changes to their starting line-up.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh.

But Ferguson believes his players are showing form capable of beating anyone in the division. They’ve won their last two League One games and were most impressive when hammering MK Dons 4-0 away from home last weekend.

Posh are expecting a second 10,000-plus home game in a row as Sunderland could bring anything up to 4,000 fans.

“Sunderland have some very good players,” Ferguson stated. “There is no doubt they will be challenging towards the top at the end of the season. To change so many players and yet still win well at Burnley speaks volumes for the strength of their squad.

“We will will respect them obviously, but we will have no fear. As always I look at our own performances and how our players can effect the opposition and I am confident we can cause them plenty of problems.

“We certainly look a threat going forward. We’ve scored eight goals in our last three League One games and we were very good at MK Dons last weekend. Playing to that level we will give anyone in League One game.

“But there are still things we can improve on. We got away with a couple of things against MK that we won’t get away with against Sunderland.

“I think there will be goals tomorrow between two teams in confident form. It will be a close game, but an entertaining one.

“The atmopshere will be great. We experienced it at the back end of last season when Sunderland came down and we experienced it when Ipswich were here a couple of weeks ago. An atmosphere like that can only be a motivation.

“These are the games you want to be involved in and if we did achieve our ambition of promotion we would have games like this every week.”

Posh have no injury concerns and are expected to field the same starting line-up for the fourth match in a row so the likes of Siriki Dembele will have to be patient.

Ferguson added: “I started the season thinking I had to get Eisa, Maddison, Toney and Dembele into the side, but it wasn’t working. Nor was playing George Boyd and Alex Woodyard in midfield.

“That’s why I switched to a midfield diamond and sacrificed Dembele, but he is still a player I like very much and he’s been doing well from the substitutes’ bench.

“He just needs to be patient. His time will come.”