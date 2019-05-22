Peterborough United reportedly close to announcing the arrival of a new centre-back

Peterborough United are reported to be close to announcing the arrival of battle-hardened, promotion-winning centre-back Mark Beevers on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old is available after his contract at relegated Championship club Bolton Wanderers expired at the end of last season.

Frazer Blake-Tracy. Photo: Archant newspapers.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spent plenty of time on social media recently teasing fans about the identity of potential new signings and now the Peterborough Telegraph has been told Beevers is among them.

Beevers has been linked with Posh ever since MacAnthony revealed he had approved the arrival of a centre-back with experience of winning promotion from League One on Twitter earlier this month.

Beevers, a veteran of over 450 senior appearances at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Millwall and Bolton, was part of a promotion-winning League One side at Bolton in 2016-17.

MacAnthony also mentioned the new Posh capture scored plenty of goals from set-pieces and Beevers netted four times for Bolton last season and seven times for the Trotters in his last League One season three years ago.

The chairman also said one of the new signings is 29 which is the age of Beevers. Beevers is believed to have taken a paycut to join Posh.

Posh claim to have signed a handful of players for next season, but have yet to release any names, although King’s Lynn left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy is thought to one of them.

Posh are in the market for two centre-backs, two left-backs, a right-back, a creative midfielder and a striker.

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) and Regan Poole (on loan at Newport from Manchester United) are other centre-backs to have been linked with Posh.

Meanwhile centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, who was released by Posh after his contract expired at the end of last season, is set to move up to the Championship.

Reports suggest Luton Town, Hull City, Preston North End and Swansea City are all interested in a 27 year-old defender who made 131 appearances in three seasons at Posh, although the Peterborough Telegraph understands no talks have yet taken place.