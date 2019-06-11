Peterborough United reported to have bid £600k for a League Two defender

Peterborough United have had a bid of £600K accepted by Oldham Athletic for highly-rated young centre-back George Edmundson, according to reports.

Edmundson has been a target of Scottish League giants Rangers all summer, but northern sources suggest Posh are the only club to have matched Oldham’s valuation.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked about the reports on social media today (June 11) and replied: “I’m now on holiday for a couple weeks. No truth in any rumour. No deals ongoing for a little while. So ignore any rubbish written on transfer blogs.”

The Peterborough Telegraph have tried to contact Posh director of football Barry Fry, the man at the centre of all the club’s transfer negotiations, without success.

Edmundson is certainly the type of player Posh are seeking. They are keen to attract a younger, more mobile centre-back to play alongside the vastly experienced Mark Beevers,

Edmundson, who is understood to have handed in a transfer request, is 21 and was selected for the League Two team of the year last season despite Oldham’s modest campaign. He played 54 times for the Latics last season and performed well enough to attract attention from Stoke, Hull and Sunderland as well as Rangers.

If Edmundson does sign for the reported fee he would become the most expensive defender in Posh history, eclipsing the £500k spent to bring Ryan Bennett to London Road from Grimsby.