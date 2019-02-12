Peterborough United receive good news on the injury front

Joe Ward should be fit to play for Peterborough United in their League One clash at Oxford United on Saturday (February 16).

Ward left Saturday’s game at Doncaster on crutches after suffering a late challenge by a home player 20 minutes from time.

Daniel Lafferty should return for Posh at Oxford.

There was a fear he’d broken a toe, but he has now been given the all-clear to resume training on Thursday.

Left-back Daniel Lafferty is also expected to return to training on Thursday after missing the Doncaster match with a hamstring injury. He will be needed as his replacement at the Keepmoat Stadium Tyler Denton was sent off and must now serve a one-match ban.

Lee Tomlin is also available for Saturday after serving his one-match ban at Doncaster.

“It’s good news about Joe as I’ve been impressed with him since I’ve been here,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “I know we’ve been playing a midfield diamond, but Joe gives us good width and he’s been delivering some great crosses. Ivan Toney should have scored from one at Doncaster.

“Joe was in a lot of pain on Saturday and we thought he had broken a toe, but he should be fine for the weekend.”