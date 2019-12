Have your say

Peterborough United have rearranged their League One fixture with current leaders Wycombe Wanderers for Tuesday, January 21 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 4, but Posh are in FA Cup action at Premier League Burnley on that date.

Wycombe are currently seven points clear at the top of League One. Posh drew 3-3 at Wycombe earlier in the season.