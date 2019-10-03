Peterborough United ready for their biggest test of the season at Wycombe Wanderers

Peterborough United face their toughest examination of the season on Saturday when travelling to high-flying Wycombe Wanderers (October 5).

Wycombe’s form this season has surprised many pundits, but not Ferguson who insists Gareth Ainsworth’s team are second in the League One table on merit.

Eighth-placed Posh will travel with confidence after arresting a mini-dip in results by beating struggling AFC Wimbledon 3-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium last weekend.

“The only certainty about Saturday is how tough the game will be for us,” Ferguson said.

“At this stage of the season you tend to be where you deserve to be so Wycombe are second on merit.

“They’ve only lost one game (at Gillingham) and they play in a way that makes it very difficult for opponents.

“They have some good strikers after recruiting well in the summer. They did well to get Paul Smyth and David Wheeler to the club from QPR and they also have two decent wide players.

“Of course they also have Adebayo Akinfenwa who is always a handful.

“Gareth has done a great job there. They know what to expect in League One. They’ve beaten some good sides this season.

“The table is starting to take shape. Obviously the odd team will fall away and the odd team will improve. You have to say Portsmouth will fall into the latter category.

“But generally you can now get a good idea of who will be challenging for promotion.”

Posh should have a full squad to select from with the exception of right-back Nathan Thompson who is expected to return for the home game with Lincoln City on August 12.