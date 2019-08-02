Peterborough United re-sign Leicester City player

Peterborough United have re-signed Leicester City player Josh Knight on loan from Leicester City.

The 21 year-old played eight times for Posh when on loan last season and impressed when moved into a central midfield position.

The loan runs until the end if the season when Posh will mkae to look the move permanent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We said previously that we didn’t want to make loan signings, but I always felt that I needed someone extra to cover midfield and Josh fits that bill.

“We spoke to Josh at the end of the season and said that we would keep an eye on his situation because we felt he coped well at our level in both the position of central midfield and central defence. We said that we would let him do the pre-season with Leicester because we knew it could be a possibility and I am delighted to get it over the line.

“He knows the club, he knows how I work and want I want from my players and he knows a lot of the lads so I have no doubt he will hit the ground running. His versatility is important and I believe it is a really good signing for the football club. We have made 10 signings and I don’t envisage any more now.”

Knight added: “I know the manager and knows how he wants to play and I enjoyed my time here before. I am excited to start the season here. It was good to do pre-season in familiar surroundings at Leicester, but I am pleased to be here now.”

Knight will go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s (August 3) League One opener against Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.