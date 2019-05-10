Peterborough United re-sign a legend, but a club superstar won’t be back at London Road

Peterborough United have confirmed the return of one legend to the club for next season, but they won’t be pursuing the return of another.

Former Posh striker Aaron Mclean has signed a three-year contract to coach at the club. The 35 year-old helped Posh out on the training pitch towards the end of last season and will now will work with the strikers and the under 23 and reserves sides.

But, during a ‘periscope’ session for the club’s fans on social media involving Darren Ferguson, the manager said he would not be pursuing another crowd favourite George Boyd who has left Sheffield Wednesday. Posh will also not try to sign another former player Paul Couuts who has now been released by Sheffield United.

Ferguson said: “If money was no object I’d probably try and sign George, but I’d have no idea where to play him! I did speak to him last week, but bringing him back is not feasible. He’s 33 now and we have to move on. It‘s the same with Paul Coutts who was also a top player for us.

“I’m delighted Aaron is staying though. He brings a lot of enthusiasm and a knowledge of how this club works.”

Posh are working hard to bring several new players to the club for next season. A handful have already signed with chairman Darragh MacAnthony suggesting during the periscope session that an experienced centre-back who scored goals in the Championship last season and who has a League One promotion under his belt could be seen at London Road next season. Bolton centre-back Mark Beevers, a promotion winner from the third tier with Millwall and Bolton, was immediately the subject of speculation from Posh fans as was Birmingham City’s Michael Morrison.

Other bullet points from the periscope session...

Ferguson couldn’t see striker Matty Stevens breaking into his team next season which is why he placed him on the transfer list, but he admits the player was ‘unlucky’ and ‘could come back to haunt’ Posh.

Posh will receive £125k from the transfer of defender Christian Burgess to Portsmouth should Pompey win the League One play-offs.

Ferguson says improving the club’s home form next season is a big priority. “We won some big home games at the business end of the season which was encouraging, but the need to be strong at home next season will be a clear message to the players. It’s all about having the right mentality and creating the right environment, We do well at home and the crowds get bigger for a start.”

Nike will again be the Posh kit supplier next season after the parties struck a ‘great deal’.

The Posh schools initiative will continue next season. Club press officer Phil Adlam has been rewarded with a holiday by the club for his work on the project. Posh say 250 new season ticket holders have been attracted as a result of the free ticket scheme. Posh will try and visit 150 schools next season compared to 75 schools this season.

The club are considering the return of a 10-12 game season ticket.

Posh players return to pre-season training on June 24. They will travel to La Manga for a five-day training camp on July 4 with a friendly scheduled against Nottingham Forest for Saturday, July 6.