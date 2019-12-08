Peterborough United prove they do have strength in depth

Peterborough United centre-back Frankie Kent believes yesterday’s (December 7) 2-2 draw at Portsmouth emphasised the strength in depth at the club.

Posh took to Fratton Park without Marcus Maddison, Joe Ward, George Boyd, Josh Knight, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Siriki Dembele for a match against a team chasing a seventh successive win. Maddison was ill, the rest were injured.

But Posh delivered a performance manager Darren Ferguson described as ‘outstanding’ and claimed a deserved point thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa. Both strikers now have 14 goals for the season. Posh remain third in the table, four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town who also have a game in hand.

Kent played as one of three central defenders at Pompey as Ferguson ditched his midfield diamond for the day.

“It’s not ideal having injuries,” Kent stated. “But it’s a squad game these days and everyone who came into the side really stepped up to the plate.

“We came here to win, but after falling behind early in the second-half a point is not a bad result against a strong side. The way we reacted to going behind was impressive.

“The gaffer has been telling us all week to express ourselves as Fratton Park is a great place to play football and we did just that.

“I’ve played in a system with three centre-backs many times in the past and I enjoyed it. We practised it all week and I felt we did well.

“Both sides had chances to score and I was disappointed not to get a goal myself in the first-half. I was disappointed in myself for not scoring, but it’s a good result for us.

“Third place is a good place to be, but we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves. There’s a long way to go.”

Posh are next in action at home to bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers next Saturday (December 14).