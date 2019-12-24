Peterborough United promotion odds are shortening all the time

Have your say

Peterborough United are now 5/1 third favourties to win the League One title with Sky Bet after moving into an automatic promotion place on Saturday (December 21).

Current leaders Wycombe (3/1) and Ipswich (4.1) are the two teams with shorter odds than Posh.

Posh are just 6/4 to win promotion with Wycombe at 11/10 and Ipswich at 5/4.

Posh strikers Ivan Toney (9/4) and Mo Eisa (11/4) continue to dominate the betting for League One’s top scorer this season.

Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden (8/1) is the third favourite.

Toney currently has 14 League One goals, one more than teammate Eisa and two more than Madden. Armand Gnaduillet (Blackpool) is next with 11.