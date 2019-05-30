Peterborough United profit as Derby goal awarded to Jack Marriott

Peterborough United may have missed out on a million pound windfall following defeat for Jack Marriott’s Derby County in the Championship play-off final but the former Posh striker still earned his old club some cash.

The Dubious Goals Committee yesterday (May 29) awarded Derby’s goal in the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday to Marriott and that will earn Posh around £75,000 as part of Marriott’s £4 million transfer to Derby last summer.

The goal in the 81st minute was initially given to Martyn Waghorn after Marriott’s strike appeared to have been directed into the net by Waghorn.

However, after a review by the Dubious Goals Committee it has been decided that the goal will be credited to Marriott.

As a result, the 24-year-old striker ended the 2018/19 season with 13 goals to his name from 43 appearances in all competitions.

Posh would have received a seven-figure bonus had Derby won the game with Luton, who sold the striker to Posh for a bargain £400k 12 months earlier, entitled to 25% of the bonus.

Marriott came on as a substitute in the second half with Derby 2-0 down. Derby manager Frank Lampard was criticised in some quarters for not starting Marriott whose heroics got the Rams past Leeds United in the play-off semi-final.