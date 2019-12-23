Peterborough United pour scorn on suggestion Preston North End are preparing a bid for Ivan Toney

Have your say

Peterborough United have poured scorn on a transfer rumour linking star striker Ivan Toney with a move to Championship side Preston North End.

A report surfaced this morning (December 23) suggesting Preston were preparing a bid for Toney.

Ivan Toney (right) watches on as Mo Eisa challenges for a cross at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But as Toney is valued in excess of £11 million by Posh and Preston have never paid more than £2 million for a player it’s not a very likely scenario.

“No idea re truth (of the story), but doubt that’s one that would ever happen.” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony replied when asked about the rumour this morning.

Posh rejected a £4 million bid for Toney from an unnamed Championship club in August, but are braced for more bids when the January transfer window opens next week.

Toney has scored 15 goals this season.