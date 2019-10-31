Peterborough United players will leave nothing behind on the pitch in two tough League One away games

Peterborough United players will leave nothing behind on the pitch when they make back-to-back League One away trips to Blackpool on Saturday (November 2) and Shrewsbury on Tuesday, November 5.

Following the trip to the New Meadow Posh don’t play another League One match for 18 days because they were due to host Bury, who were expelled from the Football League before the season started, on November 16.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes his side will have to get positive results from two tough matches to maintain, or better, their current position of third.

“We have two cup ties before we play in League One again after next Tuesday, but the league is our bread and butter and therefore our priority,” Ferguson stated.

“We won’t lack for motivation in two tough away matches and there is no reason for any player to hold anything back in either match.

“It’s a tight division and if we drop points we will probably drop places.

“We are not kidding ourselves that we have anything other than two very hard games.

“Blackpool started the season well and have been very hard to beat. They have an excellent and very experienced manager in Simon Grayson who knows the way to promotion from this division.

“They have strong, physical attacking players like Armand Gnanduillet and excellent wide players like Liam Feeney.

“We have to expect teams to play two strikers up against us now because they will have seen how hard Gillingham and Coventry made it for us by doing just that, but we will work out the best way of coping and we will make sure we impose our game on them.”

Posh have no injury concerns, but right-back Niall Mason and striker Ivan Toney are both one caution away from a one-match suspension.

The threat of suspension is lifted after 19 League One matches so the Posh pair have to walk the disciplinary tightrope throughout November.

“I can’t ask the players to do anything different,” Ferguson added. “I can’t ask Niall to stop tackling and Ivan needs use his physical strength to be effective. It’s a tall order for both to stay free of trouble, but they can at least make sure they don’t pick up soft bookings.

“If they do we will just deal with it when it happens. We have good cover in all positions and we have shown we can change formations if needed.”