Peterborough United players who started slowly before becoming London Road legends or key performers
Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa has proved how silly it is to write off new players so soon into a spell at a new club.
It’s not the first time it’s happened at Posh. Here are other slow starters who turned out to be pretty decent.
1. Ken Charlery
Never looked in control of his limbs after starting as a right winger at Posh, but became a club legend after his two-goal Wembley heroics in 1992.
Midlands
johnston press resell
2. Tommy Rowe
The Championship looked too tough for this midfielder when he pitched up from Stockport, but he graduated into an ace performer for Darren Ferguson.
Midlands
Johnston Press
3. Gary Breen
Started life at Posh as an athletic midfielder, ended it as an international centre-back.
Midlands
4. Ian Bennett
Blundered badly two minutes into his Posh debut before turning into one of the club's greatest goalkeepers.
View more