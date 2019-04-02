Peterborough United players return after injury in Central League draw

Recent Peterborough United injury victims Josh Knight, Rhys Bennett and Siriki Dembele all came through today’s Central League game against Plymouth at the Nene Park Academy unscatched today (April 2).

Knight played 45 minutes of the 1-1 draw in his first action since damaging ankle ligaments 21 minutes into his full Posh debut in a 1-0 League One win at Oxford United.

Rhys Bennett (left).

He has made a quicker recovery than expected, but it’s unlikely he will go straight back into the starting line-up for Saturday’s (April 6) home match with Gillingham as Posh kept a clean sheet in their last outing.

Central defender Rhys Bennett missed that 2-0 win over Southend with a groin injury. He also played 45 minutes today, while winger Siriki Dembele played for an hour as he steps up his fitness following an ankle problem.

Matty Stevens scored for Posh after Plymouth had opened the scoring in the second-half.

Posh: Trialist, Lyon, Bennett, Peters, Denton, Knight, Buckley-Ricketts, Dempsey, Dembele, Cooper, Stevens.