Peterborough United players return after injury

Peterborough United centre-back Josh Knight will play 45 minutes of today’s (April 2) Central League game against Plymouth (2pm) to test his recovery from the ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines for six weeks.

Knight damaghed ankle ligaments 21 minutes into his full Posh debut in a 1-0 League One win at Oxford United.

Rhys Bennett (left).

He has made a quicker recovery than expected, but would be unlikely to break straight back into the Posh starting line-up for Saturday’s (April 6) home match with Gillingham as Posh kept a clean sheet in their last outing.

Central defender Rhys Bennett missed that 2-0 win over Southend with a groin injury. He is also expected to play 45 minutes today, while winger Siriki Dembele will play for longer as he steps up his fitness following an ankle problem.

Posh have dropped a place to seventh since last playing. They are five points behind Doncaster, who occupy the last play-off place, with a game in hand.

“Doncaster have picked up two wins since we last played, but we were going to have to go on a consistent run over the last seven matches regardless of how they got on,” Ferguson said. “If we can string a few wins together we will have as a good chance as anyone of finishing in the top six.”