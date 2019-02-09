Peterborough United players performed with credit, but another first-half red card cost them dear

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United battles with James Morris of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Joe Dent
Peterbororough United players performed with plenty of spirit in the League One promotion battle at Doncaster today (February 9),

But going down to 10 men in the first-half for the second Saturday in a row cost them dear. Posh led at the break, but conceded three goals in 10 second half minutes to lose 3-1.

Tyler Denton was the man sent off.

Conor O’Malley: Might have done better with the corner for the first Donny goal, but he made some fine saves otherwise 7

Jason Naismith: Stuck to his task well enough, although lucky to concede a penalty at the start of the second half. 6

Tyler Denton: His first caution was unusual, his second was a poor decision by the full-back. He had started to struggle with Wilks anyway 4

Ben White: Looked solid and composed before the break, but lost his way after the break. Unlucky to see ball fly off him from a corner for the opening Donny goal 6

Rhys Bennett: Defended his penalty area really well in his 70 minutes on the pitch. Did well attacking a couple of set pieces in the first half 7

Alex Woodyard: A tigerish, combative midfield display from the skipper. Halted many Doncaster attacks throughout the game 7

Callum Cooke: Some neat and tidy touches in the first half when playing on the left of the diamond. Disappeared after the break and substituted 6

Joe Ward: Played with a lot of energy and one brilliant run and cross gave Toney the chance to make it 2-0. Fouled out of the game 20 minutes from time 7

Marcus Maddison: Looked bright and lively when getting on the ball. Some good set pieces as well 7

George Cooper: A quality goal, but hardly seen after that 5

Ivan Toney: Worked as hard as ever, unfairly treated by the referee for the second time this season, missed a good chance to make it 2-0 6

Substitutes:

Ryan Tafazolli: (for Bennett, 71 mins)

Louis Reed: (for Cooke, 71 mins).

Kyle Dempsey: (for Ward, 73 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Matt Godden: (not used).

Josh Knight: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).