Peterborough United players performed with credit, but another first-half red card cost them dear

Peterbororough United players performed with plenty of spirit in the League One promotion battle at Doncaster today (February 9),

But going down to 10 men in the first-half for the second Saturday in a row cost them dear. Posh led at the break, but conceded three goals in 10 second half minutes to lose 3-1.

Tyler Denton was the man sent off.

Conor O’Malley: Might have done better with the corner for the first Donny goal, but he made some fine saves otherwise 7

Jason Naismith: Stuck to his task well enough, although lucky to concede a penalty at the start of the second half. 6

Tyler Denton: His first caution was unusual, his second was a poor decision by the full-back. He had started to struggle with Wilks anyway 4

Ben White: Looked solid and composed before the break, but lost his way after the break. Unlucky to see ball fly off him from a corner for the opening Donny goal 6

Rhys Bennett: Defended his penalty area really well in his 70 minutes on the pitch. Did well attacking a couple of set pieces in the first half 7

Alex Woodyard: A tigerish, combative midfield display from the skipper. Halted many Doncaster attacks throughout the game 7

Callum Cooke: Some neat and tidy touches in the first half when playing on the left of the diamond. Disappeared after the break and substituted 6

Joe Ward: Played with a lot of energy and one brilliant run and cross gave Toney the chance to make it 2-0. Fouled out of the game 20 minutes from time 7

Marcus Maddison: Looked bright and lively when getting on the ball. Some good set pieces as well 7

George Cooper: A quality goal, but hardly seen after that 5

Ivan Toney: Worked as hard as ever, unfairly treated by the referee for the second time this season, missed a good chance to make it 2-0 6

Substitutes:

Ryan Tafazolli: (for Bennett, 71 mins)

Louis Reed: (for Cooke, 71 mins).

Kyle Dempsey: (for Ward, 73 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Matt Godden: (not used).

Josh Knight: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).