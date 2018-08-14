Peterborough United players improved as the game wore on

Peterborough United took too long to get going as they slipped to a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at QPR tonight (August 14).

Posh were outclassed in the first-half, but performed well after the break against Championship opposition.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli played strongly for Posh who improved when striker Jason Cummings was sent on at the break.

Match ratings key: 10=Perfection, 9=outstanding, 8=very good, 7=good, 6=average, 5=poor, 4=stinker.

Aaron Chapman: A weak attempt to clear a cross helped give QPR a flying start. Considering the amount of possession QPR had in the first-half he then had very little to do 5.5

Jason Naismith: Solid, if unspectacular display by a marauding full-back who didn’t get to maraud much 6

Tyler Denton: All at sea in the early stages as QPR passed the ball slickly and skilfully, often down his side of the pitch 5.5

Rhys Bennett: A shaky start, but he settled down to play steadily 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Was often a one-man barrier in the first-half as QPR flooded forward and took pot shots at goal. Strong effort from the big man 7

Alex Woodyard: Tried his best to cover the QPR midfield movement, but he was often outpaced and overrun 6

Mark O’Hara: Found it very hard to get in the game, not helped by a couple of bashes to the head 5

Siriki Dembele: Again looked the likeliest provider of a goal. Worked hard as an emergency striker in the first half without making much of an impression, but some lively moments in the second half when switched to the wing. Forced the one difficult save for the home ‘keeper 6.5

Joe Ward: Worked hard and was given the chance to deliver many crosses. He usually lacked accuracy though and substituted 20 minutes from time 5.5

Callum Cooke: Could make little impression on his first Posh start. Substituted at half-time 5

Ivan Toney: A tough full debut given the lack of quality behind him. Better when Cummings joined him up top and put himself about a bit without ever looking like scoring 5.5

Substitutes

Jason Cummings: (for Cooke, 46 mins) Certainly pepped the Posh attack up and created a good chance for Dembele before missing a decent one himself in the final stages 6.5

George Cooper: (for Ward, 73 mins).

Matt Godden: (for Toney, 77 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

Josh Yorwerth: (not used).