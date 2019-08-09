Peterborough United players have moved on quickly from their opening day disaster

Peterborough United players had banished the memory of an opening day disaster from their minds within 48 hours.

‘All systems go towards Oxford on Saturday’ has been the squad’s mantra since the Monday morning debrief of the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town last weekend.

Posh captain Mark Beevers (left).

That’s one of the beauties of football. There’s always a speedy chance to right a wrong, although it hasn’t arrived quickly enough for Posh captain Mark Beevers and his men.

“We wanted a game on Tuesday,” Beevers said. “It didn’t go our way last Saturday and we wanted the chance to put it right as quickly as possible.

“We came back in on Monday and ironed a few things out with the manager and his staff. Our attitude since then has been ‘let’s go, we have a week ro get ready for Oxford’ and we’ve worked hard towards getting a result in that game ever since.

“Obviously it wasn’t the start we wanted, but it’s one game, there are 45 to go. The first game is gone, we got beat, we move on and we get ready to win the next one. If we get three points at Oxford the start looks a lot different and we have something to build on.

“We know what went wrong and we will rectify it. We can all look at individual mistakes and analyse them, but the chances are the exact same situations won’t arise. We just need to be better all around and for the new signings to click.”

An opening day defeat is small for Beevers given what he went through at cash-strapped Bolton last season, when there were more conversations about money than football in the dressing room.

“It was the same conversation every day,” Beevers added. “It’s been well documented what went on and what is still going on. It wasn’t a great time in my career.

“It was a mess at Bolton and it was mentally fatiguing, but here I can come to training, just crack on and chat football with the lads.

“It’s a great place to come to work,”