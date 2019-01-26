Peterborough United players gave their all for the manager in his final game

The Peterborough United players gave their all in what turned out to be the last game in charge for manager Steve Evans.

One of Evans’ last signings, centre-back Ben White, was the star Posh player in a 0-0 draw at home to Charlton.

Kyle Dempsey in action for Posh against Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Conor O’Malley: The shuffling of the goalkeepers needs to stop and the young Irishman needs a run in the side. He looked comfortable and confident in this game even before making a simple penalty save late on. He’s a spot-kick specialist 7

Jason Naismith: His late lunge, even if he won the ball, was risky and he can thank his goalkeeper for bailing him out. He was exposed by the trickery of Williams in the first-half, but his commitment was impressive 6.5

Daniel Lafferty: There are moments when he looks classy on the ball and other moments when he looks casual and slapdash. He was solid defensively throughout 7

Rhys Bennett: He had a few unconvincing moments, particularly one weak second-half backheader, but overall he did a solid job in a new back four 7

Ben White: A superb performance from the on-loan centre-back. Won his battles, made great tackles, covered for others impressively, good on the ball. A most encouraging display 9

Louis Reed: Played at the base of the diamond and did a sound job. He looked positionally sound and he’s reasonably accurate with his passing 6.5

Kyle Dempsey: Looked unsure of his role in the midfield diamond at times. He has a lot of energy, but he didn’t get on the ball enough 6

Marcus Maddison: Delivered some great corners, but the rest of his performance was sloppy 5

Lee Tomlin: Started brightly, but was closely marked and his touch and passing were off 5

Matt Godden: Played with plenty of spirit and competed well in the air, but his lack of confidence in front of goal was apparent when his golden opportunity arrived at the start of the second-half. He missed the target badly 6

Ivan Toney: He’s gone off the boil. He’s trying hard, but he’s making poor decisions in possession. Possibly needs a rest 5

Substitutes:

George Cooper: (for Tomlin 72 mins)

Siriki Dembele: (for Godden, 80 mins).

Joe Ward: (for Maddison, 87 mins).

Matt Stevens: (not used).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Alex Woodyard: (not used).