Peterborough United players finished the season well, especially top scorer Ivan Toney

Peterborough United top scorer Ivan Toney finished the season strongly.

After scoring twice in a dramatic 3-2 win at Portsmouth on April 30 he scored a goal and crated one as Posh beat Burton Albion 3-1 in their final League One game of the season.

Lee Tomlin in action for Posh against Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.

There were several good performances by Posh players against Burton including from wingers Joe Ward and Siriki Dembele, the latter was a half-time substitute for Marcus Maddison who twisted his ankle.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Average.

Aaron Chapman: Made an important early save with his feet early on and handled some dangerous low crosses well. He’s certainly finished the season well 7

Jason Naismith: The right-back improved under Darren Ferguson’s management. Defended consistently well here and burst forward to create the second goal with a powerful cross 7.5

Ivan Toney is set to celebrate with Jason Naismith (foreground) after the second Posh goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Daniel Lafferty: An improvement on recent performances, but then he wasn’t tested by a hard-running, direct winger. Used the ball efficiently 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Very calm and very solid. Played through pain again and didn’t look that mobile at times. 7

Ben White: Recovered from an early blunder to make a goal-saving tackle and settled down to play with great maturity and confidence 7

Josh Knight: A caution for a reckless tackle, but he again looked the part in midfield. He’s very athletic and pretty quick 7

Alex Woodyard: The captain’s workrate has been immense all season, but particularly so in recent weeks when other have flagged. Some great pressing in this game 7

Joe Ward: A fine performance from the wideman capped by a tap-in goal to open the scoring. Tireless and looked secure when he had to defend 7.5

Lee Tomlin: Not at his sharpest, but still showed some lovely touches. Big part in the opening goal. Substituted midway through the second-half and given a very fond farewell by the home fans 7

Marcus Maddison: Prospered only in spurts, twisted his ankle and taken off at half-time 6

Ivan Toney: Top effort by the big man again. A quality assist and a well-taken late goal. Unsettled the Burton defence in the air and on the deck 8

Substitutes

Siriki Dembele: (for Maddison, 46 mins) Flashes of real pace, skill and passing. It’s exciting to think what he’ll achieve under Ferguson 7.5

George Cooper: (for Tomlin, 66 minutes) A neat and tidy half an hour 6

Matt Godden: (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).