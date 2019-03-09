Peterborough United players failed to deliver a single good performance

Have your say

Peterborough United still haven’t managed to win back-to-back games in League One since October.

Posh went down 3-1 at lowly Bradford City after suffering a late second-half collapse.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Hope Akpan of Bradford City. Picture: Joe Dent

It was a game that produced no good Posh performances.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Connor O’Malley: Wasn’t tested at corners in this game and beaten by three strikes that finished in the corner of the net 6

Jason Naismith: Looked the strongest defender of the three on the pitch. Sacrificed late on as Posh chased the game 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Never looked at his sharpest and a poor piece of unchallenged control led to City’s decisive second goal 5

Ben White: Moments of worrying sloppiness in possession and when tracking runners. Might have given Posh the lead from a corner just before City’s first goal 5

Joe Ward: Should have been a key man as he offered plenty of width, but he didn’t receive the passes he needed to make an impact 6

Daniel Lafferty: Forced the first save from the City ‘keeper midway through the second-half, but his forward forays didn’t always bear fruit 6

Alex Woodyard: Scrapped hard in the middle of the pitch before he was taken off when Posh conceded 6.5

Callum Cooke: Worked hard and passed the ball okay 6

Lee Tomlin: Found a poor playing surface troublesome and didn’t look at his fittest or sharpest. Just the odd sublime touch 5

Marcus Maddison: Won and converted a late consolation penalty. Always sought the ball and looked the most likely route to a goal. Superb early cross led to a controversial offside decision and also crossed for Lafferty to make the home keeper make a save 6.5

Matt Godden: Looks like he was unlucky to see an early header wiped out for offside. Huffed and puffed making little impact otherwise 5.5

Substitutes

Ivan Toney: (for Naismith, 72 mins).

George Cooper: (for Woodyard, 72 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Mathew Stevens: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).