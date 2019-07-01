Peterborough United players facing a fight for a first-team place and the new kit is unveiled this week

Last season’s Peterborough United skipper Alex Woodyard insists no-one can take a first-team shirt for granted while Darren Ferguson is the club’s manager.

Woodyard, who could face competition for the captain’s role from new centre-back Mark Beevers for the 2019-20 campaign, finished last season strongly, but admits he will have to fight for his midfield place.

Posh are trying to sign a couple of new midfielders to increase competition in the middle of the park.

“I know this manager came in towards the end of last season, but he’s now brought his own players to the club,” Woodyard said.

“We will all have to impress him in pre-season including those who played regularly last season. He will have his own ideas on how he wants us to play this season.

“All the shirts will be up for grabs and that’s how it should be.

“To be fair all the lads look in great shape and they are in good spirits. Players are naturally much fitter now.

“I remember my first season as a pro and everyone used to report back out of shape because they didn’t do any work while they were off.

“That doesn’t happen now. We’ve all had a five-week programme to follow while we’ve been off and you’d soon be found out if you didn’t do it.

“The new players appear to have settled in really quickly which I knew thay would as we are an easy group to get along with.

“Everyone appears excited about the new season.”

Woodyard was signed from Lincoln City last summer and made 51 Posh appearances.

Posh will unveil a new ‘slightly-modified’, home playing strip across their social media platforms on Friday, July 3.

There will no grand launch as in previous seasons.