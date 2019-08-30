Peterborough United players could sign for Bolton Wanderers

Peterborough United’s transfer-listed players could be heading for troubled League One club Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters survived liquidation earlier this week after a last-gasp deal with new owners was brokered.

Jason Naismith in action for Posh this season.

But Bolton now face a race against time to get a competitive squad together ahead of the September 2 transfer deadline. English clubs can’t sign players after 5pm next Monday.

Posh have several players available for transfer with plenty of League One experience including midfielders Alex Woodyard, last season’s Posh skipper, and Mark O’Hara, right-back Jason Naismith and goalkeeper Aaron Chapman. Goalkeeper Conor O’Malley and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts are also available.

Posh have a back-up goalkeeper ready to sign should Chapman and O’Malley leave the club in the next few days

“I’ve had a conversation with Bolton who told me their hands are tied until they appoint a new manager,” Posh director of football Barry Fry, a former Bolton player, said. “They also told me they need to sign 15 players by 5pm next Monday so they have a list of our available players and what we would want for them.

“There’s a good chance a couple might sign for them. It’s great Bolton have survived. They are still a massive club for League One level.”

Bolton are adrift at the foot of League One after suffering a 12-point deduction for falling into administration. They have picked up one point from four completed games having been forced to field teams made up largely of youth players.

Bolton are at Gillingham for a League One game tomorrow (August 31).