Peterborough United players are full of character, but they need to cut out the big, big errors

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans praised the character of his side after a 2-2 League One draw at Shrewsbury today (December 15),

Posh conceded a goal after 90 seconds and trailed 2-1 as five minutes of added time started, but centre-back Rhys Bennett promptly popped up to equalise. Top scorer Matt Godden, who went on to miss an open goal, scored the first Posh equaliser.

The point kept Posh in fourth place and stretched an unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games. Six of those matches have however been drawn.

Both Shrewsbury goals were avoidable, but Evans preferred to concentrate on the positives from a team who have endured a gruelling December.

“It was cold, it was wet, it was blowing a gale and we were losing as we approached the final minute,” Evans stated. “Some teams would have been feeling sorry for themselves and given up, especially after all the tough matches and the long trips we’ve had in recent weeks, but that’s not how these players react.

“They have great character and it’s that character that got us another point on the road. We are disappointed not to have won and we are disappointed with the nature of the goals we conceded, but we didn’t lose and we have a good break now before the next game.

“Fatigue played a part today at times, but we battled through it and collected a point after twice being behind.

“The Shrewsbury goals were poor though from our point of view. Louis Reed has lost his man for the first one, but Aaron should save it anyway and the second one came after a couple of errors.

“Rhys Bennett played a poor pass for a start, but he had the situation under control until Aaron came dashing off his line unnecessarily. It was a real rush of blood like we saw from our other goalkeeper in our previous game.

“It was frustrating as there had been nothing in the second-half and that goal gave them a lift and mader us chase the game.

“We got there in the end but we are drawing too many games. It’s a long unbeaten run, but draws are of no real use to us.

“We started the game poorly, but we looked on top at half-time after scoring a fine goal. They were changing their shape all the time to contain us, but it’s a different game when you are behind away from home.

“We are making too many big, big errors that our costing us goals and wins. We will address that next week.”

Posh are next in action at home to Walsall in League One next Saturday (December 22),