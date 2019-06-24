Peterborough United players are back at work and they’ve received their squad numbers

Have your say

The Peterborough United first-team squad returned to training today (June 24).

The players will be working/undergoing physical tests in the gym for the first couple of days with the footballs coming out on Wednesday.

The eight new signings Mark Beevers, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Dan Butler, Niall Mason, Mo Eisa, Serhat Tasdemir, Christy Pym and Frankie Kent were all in attendance.

Posh have released their squad numbers for the 2019-20 League One campaign with Marcus Maddison reverting to his preferred number 11 shirt from number 21.

Numbers eight and 12 are currently unused. Posh are trying to sign a couple of new midfielders.

Squad numbers: 1 Christy Pym, 2 Jason Naismith, 3 Dan Butler, 4 Alex Woodyard, 5 Mark Beevers, 6 Frankie Kent, 7 Mohamed Eisa, 9 Matt Godden, 10 Siriki Dembele,

11 Marcus Maddison, 14 Louis Reed, 16 Rhys Bennett, 17 Ivan Toney, 18 Frazer Blake-Tracy, 19 George Cooper, 20 Serhat Tasdemir, 21 Idris Kanu, 23 Joe Ward, 24 Niall Mason, 30 Sam Cartwright, 31 Kyle Barker, 32 Harrison Burrows.