Peterborough United player under fire after Oxford United player suffers a suspected broken leg

Peterborough United full-back Jason Naismith has come under fire for a challenge which led to a suspected broken leg for Oxford United striker Makachi Napa last night (August 13).

Napa was stretchered off after the 22nd minute incident, but Naismith was not cautioned for the challenge.

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United scores the winning goal direct from a free-kick. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Oxford captain Cameron Brannagan had a different opinion.

He told the Oxford Mail: “I wasn’t happy with the challenge and I spoke to the referee about it. The tackle was horrible. I didn’t think it was right because the referee blew the whistle and he followed through and took him out.

“I’m devastated for Malachi because he’s a top kid and works hard every day.”

For the second time in three days Brannagan scored the only goal of the game against Posh. He struck last night with a fierce free strike from 20 yards.

He added: “I saw a little gap and I struck it well. Luckily it went in the bottom corner and long may that continue. I want to keep scoring.

“It was important to get to the next round. We didn’t play great, but we didn’t concede and won the game, that’s the main thing.”