Peterborough United player signs contract extension

Emerging Peterborough United talent Kyle Baraker has extended his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Barker (18) only signed his first professional deal in the summer, but he’s been rewarded for excellent pre-season form. His deal now runs until 2022.

Posh boss Darrebn Ferguson said: “Kyle got his pro deal last season, but he has done really well particularly during pre-season so it is reward for that progress. He should be delighted with how he is doing and he needs to continue that progress, which I am sure he will do.”

Barker added: “I am obviously pleased to sign the extension, but I am not going to start thinking that I can settle or stand still, I know that I need to keep my standards high and keep improving and learning day to day in training.

“My family have been wonderful support for me throughout my young career, so I am really thankful for the time they have invested. I have really enjoyed pre-season, playing the games and getting fitness under my belt. It is still a little bit crazy to be training with players that have been in the game a long time, but I learning from them and they have helped me massively.”