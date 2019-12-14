Peterborough United player set to be absent for a long time with an eye injury, goalkeeper leaves on an emergency loan

Peterborough United forward Idris Kanu faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an ugly eye injury in training yesterday (December 13).
Kanu would have played in today’s 1-0 League One win over Bolton Wanderers after an impressive display at Portsmouth last weekend.
Defender Nathan Thompson was substituted in the opening stages today after picking up a thigh injury.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “One of the lads caught Idris in the eye accidentally in training yesterday.
“It looks a nasty one and he will probably be out for a while. We will know more when he sees a specialist on Tuesday.
“Nathan just felt a problem with his thigh. He’ll be assessed in the next couple of days.”
Posh let goalkeeper Aaron Chapman join Tranmere on an emergency loan yesterday. He played in a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City.