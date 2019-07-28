Peterborough United player rejected by Southend United

Unwanted Peterborough United winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts will not be joining League One rivals Southend United after a short trial at the club.

Buckley-Ricketts played three friendlies for Southend, the last against Gillingham on Friday (July 26), but Shrimpers boss Kevin Bond has now ended his interest.

“We had a good look at Isaac and gave him an opportunity to see what we’re all about but at the moment it’s not something we’re going to be taking forward,” Bond said.

Buckley-Ricketts was one of five Posh players placed on the transfer list at the end of last season. Only striker Matty Stevens, who joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers yesterday (July 27), has left.

Buckley-Ricketts (21) moved to Posh from Manchester City last summer. He has started just one Checkatrade Trophy game for the club and he was taken off at half-time in that game. He didn’t make a single League One appearance for Posh.

He also had an unsuccessful trial at Carlisle United earlier this summer.