Peterborough United player of the year - Joe Ward takes top spot according to PT readers

Peterborough Telegraph readers believe Joe Ward has been the star man at Peterborough United this season.

The winger - who has played in several positions during the campaign - took 44 per cent of the vote on a poll which ran on the PT’s website for the past week. The 425 votes for Ward put him ahead of Marcus Maddison (322) who has enjoyed a superb end to the season. Below are the results from the PT’s poll.

1. Joe Ward 425 votes (44%)

2. Marcus Maddison 322 votes (34%)

3. Matt Godden 46 votes (5%)

4. Siriki Dembele 40 votes (4%)

