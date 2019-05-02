Posh winger Joe Ward celebrates the 3-2 win at Fratton Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United player of the year - Joe Ward takes top spot according to PT readers

Peterborough Telegraph readers believe Joe Ward has been the star man at Peterborough United this season.

The winger - who has played in several positions during the campaign - took 44 per cent of the vote on a poll which ran on the PT’s website for the past week. The 425 votes for Ward put him ahead of Marcus Maddison (322) who has enjoyed a superb end to the season. Below are the results from the PT’s poll.

425 votes (44%)

1. Joe Ward

425 votes (44%)
322 votes (34%)

2. Marcus Maddison

322 votes (34%)
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
46 votes (5%)

3. Matt Godden

46 votes (5%)


40 votes (4%)

4. Siriki Dembele

40 votes (4%)


