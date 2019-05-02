Peterborough United player of the year - Joe Ward takes top spot according to PT readers
Peterborough Telegraph readers believe Joe Ward has been the star man at Peterborough United this season.
The winger - who has played in several positions during the campaign - took 44 per cent of the vote on a poll which ran on the PT’s website for the past week. The 425 votes for Ward put him ahead of Marcus Maddison (322) who has enjoyed a superb end to the season. Below are the results from the PT’s poll.