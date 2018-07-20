Peterborough United player is a target for the League One title favourites

Peterborough United centre-back Jack Baldwin has emerged as a transfer target for League One title favourites Sunderland.

Baldwin, last season’s Posh skipper, was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald told fans website Roker Roar; “He’s on our list. There’s about 10 defenders on the list. (Manager) Jack (Ross) will have them in order and we’ll work through them. He’s a name on the list.

“Without going into two much detail, the view is we need two centre-halves and his name has been put forward as one of them.”

It would be quite the move for Baldwin (25) who moved to Posh from Hartlepool for £500k in January, 2014. He’s made 118 Posh appearances in a career blighted by a serious knee injury when he was believed to be on the verge of a move to Bournemouth.

Hartlepool have a sell-on clause, but, it’s understood, only on an amount over £500k which Posh are not believed to be asking.

Baldwin was a transfer target for Scottish League club Aberdeen earlier in the summer.

Posh were yesterday again linked with a move for Accrington Stanley centre-forward Kayden Jackson.