Peterborough United player could be in the Premier League or on Love Island in two years!

Some Peterborough United players need to up their game to feature in this season’s first team on a regular basis.

It’s no secret Posh believe a quality midfielder will be the final piece in their promotion-winning puzzle so George Cooper and Louis Reed could face a battle to get a start.

Louis Reed

“George has all the technical ability required to play at the highest level,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said. “It really is down to him. He needs to start doing the right things on and off the pitch.

“It’s up to him if he’s in the Premier League or on Love Island in two years.

“Louis has more to give as well. He had a decent season last year, but there is more to come. He can certainly be more positive. He is a great passer of the ball and people forget how young he is.

“We’ve been working on bringing another quality midfielder in for a while.”

Posh have been linked with Shrwsbury midfielder Oliver Norburn and Bolton playmaker Luke Murphy in recent weeks, but the former signed a fresh deal with the Shrews and the latter is believed to be owed money by his current club and is expected to stay put until he gets it.