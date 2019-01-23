Peterborough United played prettily, but lacked a cutting edge in Portsmouth

Peterborough United fielded a stronger side than Portsmouth in last night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Portsmouth, but were still beaten by a late goal.

Posh played prettily through midfield, but lacked a cutting edge.

Callum Cooke of Peterborough United in action with Jamal Lowe of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There were some decent individual displays, but no outstanding ones as Posh bowed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage for the second season in a row.

Ratings Key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Conor O’Malley: Decent return to the side for the young goalkeeper. One excellent block in the first-half and handled and kicked consistently 7

Jason Naismith: Played steadily for 90 minutes as a right-back. Moved forward menacingly at times and unlucky not to score when a fierce shot was blocked on the line and a follow-up header hit the crossbar 7.5

Daniel Lafferty: A composed performance. Made some key interceptions defensively and passed accurately in the main 7

Rhys Bennett: Played okay on his return to the side apart from a couple of alarming lapses in concentration 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Easy night for the towering centre-half against an inexperienced striker 7

Alex Woodyard: Much better from the skipper. Won the ball efficiently and passed it on quickly and simply 7

Callum Cooke: Another neat and tidy performance in the centre of midfield. Defended solidly when required and started numerous attacks 7

Joe Ward: A smooth runner with the ball, but his final pass or cross was usually lacking5

George Cooper: Didn’t play at all well in the first-half when he missed the best Posh chance to score, but he was very lively after the break when he looked dangerous in possession. Missed another great opportunity to put Posh in front though 6

Lee Tomlin: Started in a wider position than in his recent matches, but still had enough good moments to suggest better times are ahead for him and this team. One sublime first-half flick should have led to a goal for Cooper in the first-half. Faded second-half and eventually substituted 6.5

Ivan Toney: Stuck up top on his own again and delivered a jaded performance full of wildly inaccurate shooting. He can’t get in behind a defence which is a problem against big and slow centre-backs 5

Substitutes

Siriki Dembele: (for Tomlin, 70 mins).

Matt Godden: (for Woodyard, 86 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used),

Marcus Maddison: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).