Peterborough United plan to make transfer moves early in January with Rangers player on the radar again, while interest in Marcus Maddison hots up

Peterborough United insist any new signings in the January transfer window will be made early in the month.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is not a fan of squad changes at this time of the season, but he is on the record with his desire for two new bodies to boost the club’s League One promotion push. Midfield is the area Ferguson wants to strengthen with Greg Docherty of Scottish Premier Division side Rangers still reportedly on the club’s radar.

Docherty, who enjoyed a successful spell on loan at League One side Shrewsbury last season, is understood to have turned Posh down in the summer in favour of fighting for his place at Rangers, but he hasn’t made a first-team appearance for the Gers since August.

Ferguson will not name his transfer targets, but any new players will sign early in the New Year according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s Twitter feed.

“No late January business,” MacAnthony said. “All to be done early incoming wise.”

Posh are also relaxed about the Marcus Maddison situation as he continues to be linked with a host of Championship clubs including Middlesbrough, West Brom, Derby and Bristol City.

If the £2.5 million valuation of the 26 year-old’s buyout clause is triggered Posh can’t stop him talking to the bidding club.

Maddison is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Posh for nothing. He has shown little interest in signing a new deal, but Posh are confident no club will pay £2.5 million for a player who could leave on a free transfer in five months.

And Posh won’t let him leave on the cheap.