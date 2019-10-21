Mo Eisa celebrates his goal from the penalty spot for Posh at Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s top 10 pics from the win at Gillingham

Peterborough United won their League One match at Gillingham 2-1 yesterday (October 19) thanks to goals from Joe Ward and Mo Eisa.

Club photpgrapher Joe Dent was there as usual to capture the best of the action

Posh players celebrate Joe Ward's goal at Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1. Goal celebration

Mo Eisa of Posh battles with Gillingham's Max Ehmer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2. Mo falls

George Boyd of Peterborough United in action with Mark Byrne of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3. Boyd battles

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United battles with Alfie Jones of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

4. Dembele dazzles

