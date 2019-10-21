Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s top 10 pics from the win at Gillingham
Peterborough United won their League One match at Gillingham 2-1 yesterday (October 19) thanks to goals from Joe Ward and Mo Eisa.
Club photpgrapher Joe Dent was there as usual to capture the best of the action
1. Goal celebration
Posh players celebrate Joe Ward's goal at Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
2. Mo falls
Mo Eisa of Posh battles with Gillingham's Max Ehmer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
3. Boyd battles
George Boyd of Peterborough United in action with Mark Byrne of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
4. Dembele dazzles
Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United battles with Alfie Jones of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
