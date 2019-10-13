Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United takes on Harry Toffolo and Jorge Grant of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s top 10 pics from the 2-0 win over Lincoln City

Joe tells me Ivan Toney always runs towards him after a goal!

Looks like he did again yesterday (October 12).

Louis Reed is thrilled to have scored his first goal of the season. Even Marcus Maddison looks impressed. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1. King Louis

George Boyd is flattened by Michael O'Connor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. Ouch!

Ivan Toney the contortionist celebrates his goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3. Goal celebration

Ivan Toney and Louis Reed celebrate together after the former's goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

4. The goalscorers

