Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s top 10 pics from the 2-0 win over Lincoln City
Joe tells me Ivan Toney always runs towards him after a goal!
Looks like he did again yesterday (October 12).
1. King Louis
Louis Reed is thrilled to have scored his first goal of the season. Even Marcus Maddison looks impressed. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Ouch!
George Boyd is flattened by Michael O'Connor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Goal celebration
Ivan Toney the contortionist celebrates his goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
4. The goalscorers
Ivan Toney and Louis Reed celebrate together after the former's goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
View more