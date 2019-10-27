Posh striker Ivan Toney's acrobatic shot in the 2-2 draw with Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United photographer JOE DENT’s picture gallery from Posh v Coventry

Peterborough United’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Coventry City has been captured in great style by club photographer Joe Dent.

Here are a selection of his pictures from an exciting end-to-end game.

Marcus Maddison sent this first-half shot wide of the target.

1. Shoot on sight

Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United is mobbed by team-mates after scoring a late equalising goal against Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2. Get in there!

Marcus Maddison on the ball for Posh.

3. Magic Marcus

Mo Eisa equalises for Posh against Coventry with a cool, 95th-minute finish. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

4. Mo's a life saver

