Peterborough United photographer JOE DENT’s picture gallery from Posh v Coventry
Peterborough United’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Coventry City has been captured in great style by club photographer Joe Dent.
Here are a selection of his pictures from an exciting end-to-end game.
1. Shoot on sight
Marcus Maddison sent this first-half shot wide of the target.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Get in there!
Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United is mobbed by team-mates after scoring a late equalising goal against Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Magic Marcus
Marcus Maddison on the ball for Posh.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Mo's a life saver
Mo Eisa equalises for Posh against Coventry with a cool, 95th-minute finish. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
