Peterborough United pay tribute to former owner after he loses battle with illness

A former owner of Peterborough United has died.

Long-serving director Alf Hand passed away following a short battle against illness at the age of 88 earlier this week.

Alf, who also served as the club’s chairman and owner during a long association with the football club, had been a huge supporter of the Posh for decades and the club said he will be sorely missed.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “I loved ‘Alfy’ which is what I’d call him in affectionate terms. He loved Posh and loved his football. He was a brilliant supporter of the club as an owner, then a director and as a genuine fan. He will be missed.”

Director of football Barry Fry said: “I am really sad to hear the news about Alf. He was a true football man - his passion and commitment were second to none for this football club.

“He was owner for a long time and put a lot of money into the club. He kept it going for years and years and was huge friends with Chris Turner. He will be sadly missed by myself and everyone else connected to the football club.”

Chief executive Bob Symns said: “A sad day for all friends and family as we lose a man who loved the football club and wasn’t afraid to share his opinions on the modern game.

“‘Tired after playing two games in a week, you must be joking’ ... ‘can’t play because he’s got cramp, throw a bucket of water over him, he’ll soon get up’ ... and ‘win bonus, what about lose deduction?’ were just some of his favourites.

“Suffice to say we are looking to induct Alf into the Hall of Fame to recognise his love of the club and will keep everyone informed as to this progression. Rest in peace my friend.”

A club spokesman said: “Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends at this sad time.”