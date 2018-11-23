Peterborough United pay dearly for a lapse in concentration

The Peterborough United back four kept their concentration superbly until the 91st minute at Coventry tonight (November 23).

Coventry striker Conor Chaplin punished them less than a minute after Ivan Toney had shot Posh in front in the 90th minute.

It was a shame for Posh who had defended their penalty area impressively against some gifted opponents.

Aaron Chapman: Off his line once to make a smart save, but considering the amount of possession Coventry had in and around the penalty area, the Posh goalkeeper had a comfortable night 7

Jason Naismith: Very strong in seeing off Hiwula’s threat. Read danger well and found time to make one promising run forward 7

Tyler Denton: He endures the odd iffy defensive moment, but he did well in the second-half and delivered a great cross which should have led to an earlier goal for Ivan Toney 7

Rhys Bennett: Stood strong on the edge of his own penalty area to repel many dangerous Coventry passing moves. Wasn’t really troubled until that hopeful ball into the penalty area that led to the equaliser 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Commanding and didn’t shirk his tackles even after a first-half caution. Battled well against a physically powerful opponent in Clarke-Harris 8

Alex Woodyard: He was chasing shadows for a lot of the game as Coventry enjoyed a lot of freedom in the middle of the penalty area. He doesn’t stop chasing though which is a big plus 6

Mark O’Hara: The tall midfielder worked hard throughout, but rarely got onto the ball with any purpose until playing a big part in the move that led Toney’s bad miss 6

Joe Ward: Played mainly on the left flank which didn’t really suit him. His long throw almost led to a dramatic winning goal in injury time 6

Marcus Maddison: Too slow to shoot when presented with an early chance and struggled to make an impact until his substitution 5

Matt Godden: Two good chances missed in the first half, but he plugged away gamely. Rarely involved after the break and substituted late on 5.5

Ivan Toney: A terrific shift from the big striker, but a mixed bag in terms of finishing. Missed a sitter with his head midway through the second half, tried too many ambitious strikes at goal, but his finish was classy considering what had gone on before 7

Substitutes

Siriki Dembele: (for Maddison, 71 mins) Added pace to the side

Jason Cummings: (for Godden, 81 mins) Quality assist for the Posh goal

Louis Reed; (not used).

Sebastien Bassong: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jamie Walker: (not used).