Peterborough United pair leave London Road late at night

Unwanted Peterborough United pair Jason Naismith and Isac Buckley-Ricketts left Posh late on transfer deadline day (September 2).

Full-back Naismith has joined Scottish Premier Division side Hibs on a season-long loan, while winger Buckley-Ricketts agreed to have his contract at London Road cancelled.

Naismith (25) made 51 appearances for Posh following a move from Ross County last summer.

Buckley-Ricketts (21) started just one EFL Trophy game following his arrival from Manchester City also last summer.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara left Posh on a season-long loan for Motherwell yesterday.