Peterborough United owners praised for hanging onto prize assets despite the chance of making a quick tenfold profit on Ivan Toney during a day described as ‘mad’ by Barry Fry, transfer fees for Posh players revealed, no interest in Manchester United youngster

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has saluted the club’s owners after they fought off attempts by Championship clubs to sign star Posh players on transfer deadline day (August 8).

Fry revealed there had been a bidding war between Charlton, Barnsley and a third second tier club for striker Ivan Toney which reached £4 million before it was finally repelled by the Posh board.

Ivan Toney.

There were also offers for wide players Marcus Maddison and Siriki Dembele today, but Fry insists the new owners are more interested in promotion than profit.

Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph that Toney (£350,000) and Matt Godden (£300,000) were signed for smaller sums than previously reported. Godden was sold to Coventry for more than double that fee this week. That means Posh have declined to make a swift tenfold profit on Toney in under 12 months.

“That hasn’t always been the case,” Fry stated. “We sold Dwight Gayle after seven months at the club and Britt Assombalonga after 11 months, and understandably so, but we have a set of owners committed to delivering promotion above all else now.

“They have delivered every player Darren Ferguson wanted and they have stuck to their promise not to sell our prize assets.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh against Fleetwood last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s been a mad day and I’m glad it’s all over. I take every bid to the owners and hope they will turn them down and they did just that consistently.

“It wasn’t just Ivan, it was Marcus and Dembele as well.”

Posh are still hoping Maddison will extend his contract at Posh. His current deal runs out at the end of this season when he could leave the club on a free transfer.

MacAnthony said: “We could have nicked a million for him (Maddison), but felt it more important to play for us this season contract or no contract.”

MacAnthony also said he would keep trying to persuade Maddison to sign a new contract and insisted both parties were ‘relaxed’ about the situation

Fry’s priority now is to get rid of the unwanted Posh players. Goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley, midfielders Callum Cooke and Mark O’Hara and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts are all on the transfer-listed, while Posh are willing to let attacking midfielder George Cooper leave on loan.

“I’m beating myself up about not getting these players out,” Fry added. “Darren has too many players on the training ground now and it’s my job to shift them.”

Cooper is of interest to a League Two club, but no deal has yet been struck.

Fry dismissed reports today that Posh were interested in Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton.

Former Posh youngster Leo Da Silva Lopes moved from Wigan to Hull City today to link up once more with his old manager Grant McCann. Posh did have a sell-on for Da Silva Lopes, but only on any profit made by Wigan which isn’t the case here.

Posh sold the midfielder for £1 million, but Hull have paid just £300,000 for him.

The deadline for Premier League and Championship clubs to sign players has now passed.

League One clubs can sign players up until September 2.