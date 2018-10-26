Peterborough United newcomer is hungry to get going again

New Peterborough United signing Sebastien Bassong says he’s still hungry for success playing at League One level even though he’s starred on the big stage.

The 32 year-old Cameroon international, who has played for Tottenhan Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City in the Premier League, could be making his Posh debut tomorrow (October 27) against Burton Albion.

If he’s selected it will be for his first competitive match since departing Carrow Road at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

And for him it’ll be just another game of football in which he will be determined to do well.

“I’ve had an unexpected break and I’m more determined than ever to get back on a football pitch again,” said the centre-back.

“Football is my life, I’m lost without it. I love football, I’m passionate about football. I’m only happy when I’m playing football so it will be good to be happy again.

“I just want to get back out there on the pitch again. I’m more hungry than ever. It’s like having my second youth.

“I’m in good shape and still have aims in the game. The immediate aim is to do well for Peterborough United.

“I’ve never stopped training. I always keep myself in good shape because you can get a call at any time. You have got to be ready. I’m ready.

“I’m looking only forward. What’s happened in the past belongs in the past.

“I’ve come here as just Sebastien, not Sebastien Bassong who has done this, that and the other. I have to prove myself to my new team-mates.”

Bassong said he turned down other offers, some to join clubs in ‘sexy destinations’ abroad, and his decision to join Posh had much to do with the attitude of the manager Steve Evans.

After signing a short-team deal until January, Bassong said: “The gaffer is a real man. He is as passionate about football as me and that was one of the keys for me coming here.”

Before joining Newcastle United in 2008, Bassong came through the youth ranks at French side FC Metz. He only spent one full season with The Magpies before joining Spurs (for £8 million) where he represented the North London side in the Champions League. The defender had an unsuccessful loan spell at Molineux with Wolves before joining Norwich on a permanent basis, where he spent five years – which included a loan spell at Watford.